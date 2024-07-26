Pradeep Ranganathan's Birthday Surprise: First Look of 'Love Insurance Kompany'

Pradeep Ranganathan may not be a household name yet, but mention the hero of 'Love Today', and everyone will instantly recognise him. 'Love Today' was a massive hit not only in Tamil Nadu but also in the Telugu states, especially captivating the youth. Pradeep Ranganathan, who wore the dual hats of director and hero for the film, is now expanding his horizons by working with other acclaimed directors.

In a delightful birthday surprise for Pradeep Ranganathan, the first look of his new film 'Love Insurance Kompany' (LIK) was unveiled today. Directed by Vignesh Sivan and featuring Lady Superstar Nayanthara, the movie promises to be a captivating romantic drama. The first look has already created a buzz among both Tamil and Telugu audiences, particularly with the youth.

Director Vignesh Sivan, known for his unique storytelling, described 'Love Insurance Kompany' as his dream script. He shared, "This is my 25th film, and it holds a special place in my heart." Vignesh expressed his gratitude towards Lalit Kumar, head of 7 Screen Studio, for supporting him during a critical phase of his career. He also thanked Anirudh Ravichander, the music composer, for his unwavering support, and expressed his love and appreciation for his wife, Nayanthara, who has always stood by him.

With a stellar cast and crew, 'Love Insurance Kompany' is poised to be a major hit. The film's intriguing title and impressive first look have already set high expectations. As it gears up for a release in both Tamil and Telugu, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates.

Stay tuned for more news and updates about 'Love Insurance Kompany' and other exciting projects featuring Pradeep Ranganathan.