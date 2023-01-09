Pre-Sales for Thunivu & Varisu Hit 10 Crores In Tamil Nadu
Highlights
With just pre-sales numbers, Thunivu and Varisu have already crossed the 10 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. Although they have not yet released, both films have already grossed more than 5 crores.
In Tamil Nadu, Thunivu will open at 1AM while Varisu will begin at 4AM. Both films are expected to have extraordinary openings at the box office in their first week.
