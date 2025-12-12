Rajinikanth celebrates 75th birthday on the sets of ‘Jailer 2’

Superstar Rajinikanth marked his 75th birthday on Friday with a warm and intimate celebration on the sets of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s highly anticipated action thriller Jailer 2. The team behind the film, Sun Pictures, shared a special video on their X handle, capturing the actor stepping out of his caravan and greeting the crew before cutting his birthday cake. Director Nelson and key unit members joined the celebration, after which Rajinikanth returned to resume work.

Earlier this year, Rajinikanth revealed that filming for Jailer 2 would continue until December, indicating the scale and ambition of the project. The sequel has sparked massive excitement, especially after the first part became a blockbuster, amassing around ₹650 crore worldwide.

Production for Jailer 2 began in Chennai on March 10, and interest surged further with the release of a quirky and thrilling teaser. Actress Ramya Krishnan, who reprises her role as Viji, shared her excitement about shooting in Attapaadi, Kerala. Malayalam star Mohanlal has also begun filming his portions and is expected to return just before Christmas. Music director Anirudh Ravichander, who delivered chartbusters for the first film, is back to score the sequel’s soundtrack.