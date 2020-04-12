'Rowdy Baby' video song touches a billion views

The Dhanush- Sai Pallavi starrer ' Maari 2 'may not have made a great splash at the box- office, given the star pair's much-expected chemistry and onscreen performances. However, the songs of Yuvan Shankar Raja in that film were noted. The top of the pops was 'Rowdy Baby' which took the world by storm and was featured in the all-time lists of most popular songs played over YouTube.

The latest inputs available on this topic is that the song is now close to touching a billion views as of April 11. Totalling its various versions in Tamil, the count now reads 92 crore views while the Telugu song has elicited close to seven crore views.

The Dhanush fans are over the moon on this achievement of their favourite hero, as recently the fans of Thalapathy Vijay came out with an announcement that songs of 'Bigil', the star's latest release had touched 30 crore views. Count-wise, the Dhanush number is much ahead and is a great party special item across the country. Interestingly, it was Vijay whose ' AppadiPodu' song broke the internet a good 16 years ago and it is a great top-of-the mind recall even today among the youngsters who enjoy the pulsating music of Vidyasagar in it.

It only goes to show how much the Tamil and Telugu film producers are compulsorily emphasizing on promoting their film music over social media to build up a buzz around their ventures, which have become high-risk propositions, if not advertised intensely over online and offline platforms.



