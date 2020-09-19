'Salaam Chennai' short film eulogises Covid warriors

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Commissioner of Greater City Chennai Police released a compact disc 'Salaam Chennai' on Saturday in the city. This is a short film which praises the selfless work of the Coronavirus warriors in the State capital. A few players of the local IPL team Chennai Super Kings to have participated in the film's proceedings.

Produced by Happy Unicorn and released through Think Music, the short film has been set to a musical score by noted composer Ghibhran. It primarily takes into account the role of the medical professionals, nursing staff, police force and health workers who have taken a huge risk in serving the rising pandemic cases in the city, which has nearly 30 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the State.

The civil society of the capital city has been very active over the months to spread awareness on the disease and have come up with unique audio-visual material to take the message further in Chennai. A special song by A R Rahman was also released on this issue, while young actors have come up with their own spots and messages.