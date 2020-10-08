Shruthi Haasan Talks About Pain Of Breakup

Actress Shruthi Hassan who usually doesn't speak much about her personal life has revealed how she managed to come out of pain she suffered after her break-up with musician Michel Corsale.

The couple who were very much in love had shared their photos together on social media during their happy times. Their relationship abruptly ended at the end of last year. Shruthi said she suffered a lot of pain during that time.

Shruthi who was addicted to Alcohol had ignored her health and underwent operation just before lockdown period, it is learnt. Shruthi who spoke in an interview said that she was was very scared about feeling lonely and now it has disappeared during lockdown.

"I am single for the past six months and love to be alone now-a-days," says the actor. She also spoke about Nepotism telling that it does exist in film industry. "Even my name has prefix 'Haasan' but I am confident that I would have been successful even without it," says the actor.

Currently, the actor is working in many movies like "Vakil Saab" with Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan, another Telugu flick "Crack" with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, "Labham" and Kollywood flick "Puttam Pudu Kaalai" with Vijay Sethupathi.