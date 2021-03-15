Shruti Haasan Bids Goodbye To Laabam Director With A Heavy Heart

One of the famous Kollywood directors who was the winner of National Award SP Jananathan passed away at a Chennai hospital. The director, who was 61 years old, died of heart attack.

The director was busy with his fifth movie but left this world before it got released.

SP Jananathan, who collapsed three days ago, was immediately admitted to the hospital and was given treatment in the ICU while he was in an unconscious state. But the director breathed his last without responding to the treatment, it is said.

Many prominent persons from the Tamil film industry have sent in their condolences grieving his loss. The first movie that was directed by S P Jananathan "iyierkkei" not only got him National Award but also earned him immense appreciation from the moviebuffs. The filmmaker, who has directed about four movies, was busy with the post production works of his fifth movie "Laabham" after the completion of its shooting.

Vijay Sethupathi, Shruthi Hassan, Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, Ramesh Thilak, and others have worked in "Laabham". This movie is being produced under the banner "Vijay Sethupathi Productions". Shruthi Hassan who reacted to the news tweeted: "Bidding farewell to S P Jananathan with a heavy heart. I felt very happy working with you."

The film industry has been losing many artists and directors from all the states for the past one and a half year ever since corona set in.