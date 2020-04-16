Shruti Haasan lays bare her alcoholic past

Kamal Haasan's elder daughter Shruti has been an enigma for all those who have watched her filmi career. In a very short period of under five years, she managed to enter the major film industries like Hindi, Telugu and Tamil simultaneously and bag projects opposite stars like Pawan Kalyan, Suriya, Allu Arjun. Yet, despite a very natural screen presence and an above-average acting potential, she has not managed to hold on to the coveted slots that she was given right from her debut.

A Tamil newspaper has reported on the little-discussed dimension of her glamorous personality. The actress has admitted to having been on binge drinking sessions during weekends and also when she was with her friends. The report also mentions how she feels that she has had enough of her alcoholic phases and the relief that she experiences these days when she has completely quit drinking.

Taking a dig at how the society has different yardsticks for male and female boozers, she is also reported as saying that women in villages take to drinking unable to bear the torture of their husbands! Now that she has managed to overcome a troublesome time in her life, one awaits further inputs on what new things she proposes to take up to remain in circulation in the cinema world.