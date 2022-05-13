Sivakarthikeyan's Don Movie Leaked on Movierulz, Tamilrockers

After a long wait, Sivakartikeyan's and Priyanka Mohan's Don movie hit the screens. The expectations for this flick skyrocketed as both the leads, Sivakartikeyan and Priyanka Mohan, were paired for the second time. The movie received a positive talk from day one and got 3 and 3+ ratings from the film critics. The movie revolves around the college-going guy Chakravarti and his college professor Boominathan and the funny incidents between them form the rest of the story.

However, the news is that the movie has been pirated and is available on pirated websites online like movierulz, tamilrockers, filmyzilla, ibomma. On these websites, people usually record the video from the theatres on its first day and upload it over the internet for the viewers. Although people from the industry and cyber officials are doing their best to avoid piracy, it still becomes inevitable to prevent such acts.