Suresh Productions Acquires The Remake Rights Of Tamil Movie Maanaadu

Tamil ace actor Silambarasan starrer Mannadu movie is one of the biggest hits of the last year… Simbu showed off his best and being a time loop concept, it immediately got connected to the audience. Off late, Tollywood's ace production house Suresh Productions acquired the remake rights of this movie… They made an official announcement through their social media page and treated all the fans…

This post reads, "Suresh Productions Has Acquired The Official Remake Rights Of The Tamil Blockbuster Manaadu In All Indian Languages, Along With The Theatrical Dubbing Rights In Telugu."

Well, Manaadu movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is produced by Suresh Kamatchi under the V House Productions banner. It had Silambarasan, S. J. Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles while S. A. Chandrasekhar, Y. G. Mahendran, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash and Anjena Kirti essayed important characters.

The movie was released on 25 November 2021 and bagged praises from all corners of the South Indian film industry. Even critics also praised Simbu's performance and applauded him for his ace screen presence!

Going with the plot, it is based on the science fiction action thriller genre and deals with the time loop concept! Simbu essayed a role of a common man while S. J. Suryah portrayed the role of DCP V. Dhanushkodi. They both get stuck in the same time loop on the same day which holds the public conference with the Chief Minister! They live the day again and again experience unexpected sequences!

Hope in Tollywood also the movie does the same magic and Suresh Productions being an ace production house will definitely produce the movie with ace actors!