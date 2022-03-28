Suriya 41: Mamitha Baiju And Kriti Shetty Join This Bala Directorial

Kollywood's ace actor Suriya is all basking in the success of his last movie ET… Off late, he announced his next project and being his 41st one, he is teaming up with ace filmmaker Bala. Today the makers announced this great news and also revealed the lead actresses of this movie. Suriya and Bala are collaborating after 20 long years and thus there are a lot of expectations on it.

Suriya also shared this good news with all his fans and treated them… Take a look!

Been waiting for #DirBala na my mentor to say Action!!! …After 18 years, it's happiness today…! This moment… we need all your wishes! #Suriya41 pic.twitter.com/TKwznuTu9c — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) March 28, 2022

Along with sharing the collage, Suriya also wrote, "Been waiting for #DirBala na my mentor to say Action!!! …After 18 years, it's happiness today…! This moment… we need all your wishes! #Suriya41".

Suriya and Bala are seen smiling in the pic…

GV Prakash Kumar is roped in as the music director and he will tune the songs for this movie. The makers also wrote, "We are delighted to welcome @gvprakash Sir onboard #Suriya41 as the Music Director! @Suriya_offl #DirBala #Jyotika @rajsekarpandian".

"Happy to have #Balasubramaniem Sir as the DOP for #Suriya41!" Balasubramanien is the director of photography for this movie…

Kriti Shetty is the lead actress… "We are happy to welcome the gorgeous and talented @IamKrithiShetty onboard #Suriya41!"

"With immense pleasure, we welcome Editor @editorsuriya and Art Director #Mayapandi on to #Suriya41!"

Last but not the least, Mamita Baiju is also roped in to play a prominent role. "Happy to have the charming and talented @mamitha_baiju on board for #Suriya41!"

So, Suriya's 41st movie is being directed by Bala and it will be produced by Jyotika under the 2D Entertainments banner. At present, he will be part of Vaadivaasal with filmmaker Vetri Maaran.