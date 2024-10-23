Suriya highlights the significance of ‘Kanguva’ in the context of Tamil cinema

Kanguva, the highly anticipated pan-India action fantasy drama, is set to make waves as the most expensive project in both Suriya's career and the Tamil film industry. Directed by Siva, the film also stars Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in prominent roles. With a slated release date of November 14, the excitement surrounding the film continues to build.



In a recent interview, Suriya highlighted the significance of Kanguva in the context of Tamil cinema. “We are stepping into a completely different world with this film,” he shared. Comparing the scale of Kanguva to blockbuster hits like Baahubali and RRR, Suriya emphasized that it represents a major leap for Tamil cinema. “We have seen epic films from other languages, but for Tamil, this is our first big step into that territory,” the actor explained.

Suriya also spoke passionately about how the film draws inspiration from Tamil history and archaeology. He recounted a visit to Keeladi, an archaeological site in Tamil Nadu, where he was amazed by artifacts and remnants from 1,800 years ago. “The lifestyle, jewelry, brick chambers, and water irrigation systems they had—many countries don't even have a history of 500 years,” Suriya remarked, adding that he deeply connected with the historical elements woven into Kanguva's narrative.

With its grand scale, rich historical backdrop, and powerful performances, Kanguva is set to be a game-changer for Tamil cinema.