Suriya, Karthi Rule Kollywood Scene

Famous Kollywood star brothers Suriya and Karthi have carved a niche for themselves in the Tamil film industry and have become household names.



These two stars who are the sons of senior Tamil actor Sivakumar, have their own fan following on social media. Suriya's Movie "Soorarai Pottru' which is bankrolled by Suriya himself has created a lot of buzz and expectations have touched the skies.



This big budget movie which is based on Karnataka born entrepreneur, Captain Gopinath's life story will be released directly on OTT on November 12. The movie which has Suriya in the lead role is helmed by Sudha Kongara. Prior to that, the trailer of this movie was released on October 26 morning.



The trailer which is in Tamil, and Telugu, languages are trending on social media. On the other hand ,the first look of his brother Karthi starrer movie 'Sultan' was also released on October 26 afternoon. Bakkiya Raj Kannan who did the movie 'Remo' with Shiva Karthikeyan has directed this movie. Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna has made her debut in kollywood through this movie.



She has expressed her happiness about the release of the first look poster of the movie. Suriya also wished his brother on the occasion. The first look poster has caught the social media by storm. But regarding the trailer of "Soorarai Pottru', the trailers have been released only in Tamil and Telugu and not in kannada though the movie is based on captain Gopinath, who is a Kannadiga.



Kannada audience would like to see the successful story of a kannadiga in their own language. Earlier, the team had announced that the movie would be released in Kannada also, but it has now failed to release the trailer in Kannada. The kannada version of this movie is named as "Shoorara Kondadu".

