Suriya shifts his focus to Vetrimaran's next

Kollywood star Suriya has finally given his nod to kick start the shooting of 'Vaadi Vaasal' from September.

Kollywood star Suriya has finally given his nod to kick start the shooting of 'Vaadi Vaasal' from September. Being directed by Vetrimaran, the shooting of the film got postponed because of the covid-19 pandemic as the film involves several scenes which involve hundreds of junior actors.

Now, as the number of covid cases are facing a downfall, Vetri and Suriya took the decision to resume the shoot in September. Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations banner is bankrolling this project. GV Prakash Kumar is composing tunes for this much-awaited movie.

Already, the film unit launched the film's title logo yesterday which is getting a lot of attention from one and all. The makers are extremely happy with the response of the same. This is the first time that Suriya and Vetrimaran are working together for a project. There are high expectations of the film.

