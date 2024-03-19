 Suriya’s 'Kanguva' Teaser Release Date Revealed!

Big news for movie buffs! Suriya is revving up to grace the silver screen once again with his upcoming masterpiece, 'Kanguva.' Directed by the talented Siva, this period action extravaganza is slated for a 3D release across 10 different languages. While the official release date remains a mystery, fans are in for a treat as the promotional wheels are now in motion.



Hold onto your seats, because the moment you've been waiting for is almost here! The creators of 'Kanguva' have thrilled audiences by announcing that the much-anticipated teaser will make its debut tomorrow, on March 19, 2024. It's a countdown to excitement as fans eagerly await the first glimpse of what promises to be a cinematic marvel.

The buzz began with a social media revelation as the production house exclaimed, "Brace yourselves for an extraordinary spectacle! #Kanguva is about to set your screens ablaze. Catch the exclusive teaser dropping tomorrow at 4:30 PM. #KanguvaSizzle"

Accompanying this announcement is a visually captivating poster, adding fuel to the fire of anticipation ignited by the unveiling of the film's title and initial glimpses. With expectations soaring, audiences are eager to witness Suriya in a role that's bound to leave an indelible mark.









'Kanguva' embarked on its cinematic journey in 2022, with over a year dedicated to filming before transitioning into post-production. The stellar ensemble cast features Suriya, alongside the talented Disha Patani, DOP Nataraj, and Bobby Deol, while the musical magic is woven by the maestro Devi Sri Prasad.

Recently, Suriya himself teased fans by sharing his experiences dubbing for the film on social media platforms. 'Kanguva' promises an immersive cinematic experience, with the creators aiming to deliver adrenaline-pumping action sequences that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish.



