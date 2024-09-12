Tamil Actor Jiiva's Luxury Car Wrecked in Kallakurichi Accident

Live
Just In
Despite the ordeal, Jiiva quickly arranged a replacement vehicle, though tensions rose as he confronted onlookers and a journalist.
Tamil actor Jiiva recently experienced a car accident while traveling with his wife, Supriya, in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu. Reports indicate that the accident occurred when a two-wheeler abruptly crossed their path, causing Jiiva’s luxury car to crash into a barricade. Fortunately, both Jiiva and Supriya sustained only minor injuries.
The collision resulted in significant damage to the car's bumper. Upon receiving the alert, police officials from the Chinna Salem station swiftly arrived at the scene to investigate the incident. The heavily damaged vehicle was confiscated and transported to the police station for further examination.
In the aftermath of the accident, Jiiva arranged for a replacement vehicle and, along with Supriya, departed the scene. The incident attracted a crowd, and Jiiva, visibly agitated, confronted individuals who made comments about the situation.
Jiiva's frustration was further fueled by a controversial interaction with a journalist who inquired about the Hema Committee report. The incident, which was captured on video, quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion.
Despite the recent incident, Jiiva continues to focus on his career. He was last seen in the Telugu film ‘Yatra 2,’ a biopic on the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Looking ahead, Jiiva is set to appear in the Tamil film ‘Methavi’ and the Telugu film ‘Kannappa.’ Fans are eagerly anticipating his upcoming roles in these projects.