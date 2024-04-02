Tamil Actress Sharanya Ponvannan Faces Allegations of Threatening Neighbour

Veteran actress Sharanya Ponvannan, known for her heartwarming portrayals of mothers in films like ‘Raghuvaran Btech,’ finds herself embroiled in a real-life controversy. A neighbour, Sridevi, has filed a police complaint accusing Ponvannan of threatening to kill her during a heated argument over car parking.

This comes as a shock to many fans who have grown accustomed to seeing Ponvannan play kind and caring motherly figures on screen. The incident reportedly occurred in Virugambakkam, Chennai, where Ponvannan resides with her family. Local media outlets suggest that there have been ongoing tensions between Ponvannan and Sridevi regarding parking spaces in their vicinity.

According to reports, the situation recently escalated into a major confrontation, prompting Sridevi to file a police complaint. Sridevi has reportedly submitted CCTV footage as evidence to support her claims of being threatened by Ponvannan. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.

Initial reports suggest that the argument sparked when Sridevi attempted to open her gate and found Ponvannan's car parked a little too close for comfort. This seemingly minor inconvenience allegedly snowballed into a heated exchange. Tamil news outlets have even drawn comparisons to the recently released film ‘Parking,’ where a parking dispute spirals into violence, adding a layer of eerie coincidence to the situation.

Sharanya Ponvannan has been a beloved figure in South Indian cinema since her debut in the iconic film ‘Nayakan’ in 1987. Throughout her career, she has taken on numerous motherly roles, winning hearts with her performances. This controversy has undoubtedly shaken her fans, who are now waiting to see how the situation unfolds as the police continue their investigation.