Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s Wife Shalini Undergoes Surgery

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar made a hasty return to Chennai, leaving the set of his current film. Upon arrival, he headed directly to a private hospital. Photos capturing this moment have since gone viral, raising questions among fans about the reason behind his visit. The answer lies with his wife, actress Shalini.

A photo of Ajith holding Shalini's hand on her hospital bed has been shared widely on social media. The image, posted by Shalini on Instagram, shows the couple in a tender moment, with Ajith providing comfort to his wife. While the post has garnered numerous well-wishes from fans, with comments like "Get well soon, Shalini" and "Beautiful couple," the exact reason for her hospitalization remained unclear.



According to sources from Chennai's media, Shalini underwent minor surgery and is now in stable condition. Due to Ajith's busy shooting schedule, he couldn't be with her during the surgery. Ajith, who had to travel to Azerbaijan for the shooting of his upcoming film, made sure to complete all necessary arrangements for his wife's surgery and consulted with doctors before his departure.



Ajith's commitment to his work was evident as he chose to continue with the shooting schedule to avoid financial losses for the producer. However, as soon as he could, Ajith returned to Chennai to be by Shalini's side post-surgery. He is expected to resume shooting in Azerbaijan once Shalini's recovery progresses.



Ajith Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Vidaamuyarchi,’ a highly anticipated film directed by Magil Thirumeni and produced by Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. The film stars Trisha as the female lead. The first look of the movie, recently unveiled by Ajith, has already generated significant buzz among fans and the media.

