Tamil TV Actor Indra Kumar Hangs Himself To Death

A young Tamil television actor Indra Kumar died by suicide at one of his friends' house by hanging himself. "Indra Kumar was watching TV before he went to bed. Then he went inside a room and locked himself. He did not return even after a long time. After some time, I got suspicious and when I peeped into the room, I found him hanging," revealed his friend to the police.



"I immediately informed this to the police who later came and recovered the body," said his friend. We hear that he was very much pained due to family problems. The actor was married and survived by a son. Sources say that Indira Kumar was very much interested in acting in movies but never got any opportunity and hence was in depression. The police who have registered a case are continuing their investigation.

The latest we hear is that the actor did not have a great family life too as his personal life too was ridden with problems. The actor also was struggling to find offers in the Tamil film industry.

Only the other day, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sandeep Nahar ended his life leaving behind a suicide note.