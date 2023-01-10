  • Menu
Thala Ajith's Thunivu Movie First Review Out From Overseas

Thala Ajiths Thunivu Movie First Review Out From Overseas
Highlights

Thunivu, a song by Thala Ajith, has been trending on social media. The movie's theatrical debut is tomorrow. Ajith fans anxiously anticipate seeing...

Thunivu, a song by Thala Ajith, has been trending on social media. The movie's theatrical debut is tomorrow. Ajith fans anxiously anticipate seeing their demi-god in the movie. So, if you're awaiting the movie's review, here it goes.

Umair Sandhu, a cinema reviewer residing in the UAE, has posted a movie review on Twitter.

In a social media post, he writes, "In the first review of Thunivu, Ajith Kumar is flawless in getting his act together. Undoubtedly, he portrays the ideal hero-type villain in this movie, one who can battle stylishly and win over the viewers. Moreover, the action scenes in the movie are excellent."

H Vinoth directs Ajith's Thunivu. The premieres of this most awaited film will be held today in North America and other foreign countries. The film will hit the screens worldwide tomorrow, i.e., on 11th January 2023.

