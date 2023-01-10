Thala Ajith's Thunivu Movie First Review Out From Overseas

Thunivu, a song by Thala Ajith, has been trending on social media. The movie's theatrical debut is tomorrow. Ajith fans anxiously anticipate seeing their demi-god in the movie. So, if you're awaiting the movie's review, here it goes.

Umair Sandhu, a cinema reviewer residing in the UAE, has posted a movie review on Twitter.

First Review #Thunivu from Overseas Censor :#HVinoth deserves distinction marks for giving the film a Hollywood look. Technically speaking, the product is slick ? undeniably the best the Tamil screen has witnessed ever. Youth & Masses will go gaga over this Thriller.



3.5⭐️/5⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) January 10, 2023

In a social media post, he writes, "In the first review of Thunivu, Ajith Kumar is flawless in getting his act together. Undoubtedly, he portrays the ideal hero-type villain in this movie, one who can battle stylishly and win over the viewers. Moreover, the action scenes in the movie are excellent."

H Vinoth directs Ajith's Thunivu. The premieres of this most awaited film will be held today in North America and other foreign countries. The film will hit the screens worldwide tomorrow, i.e., on 11th January 2023.