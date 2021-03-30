Thalapathy To Romance Two Heroines in Vijay65? 

We hear that there will be two lead actresses in Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay's 65th movie. Earlier, it was announced that pooja Hegde was officially selected to play the female lead role in the upcoming movie which is being directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar. This will be pooja Hegde's second movie in Tamil. Now, a hot topic being talked about in Kollywood circles is that along with Pooja, Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen as the second heroine in this project.

But since discussions are still on, we are yet to officially hear about Rashmika's participation in this project. Currently, Rashmika Mandanna is said to be busy in post production work of the Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa' and gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhothra, and Tamil movie "Sultan" with Karthi in the lead role.

It may be recalled that Vijay's movie was supposed to be directed by Murugadoss but due to some differences, Murugadoss had to walk out of this Project and now he has been replaced by Nelson Dilip Kumar.

Kollywood's famous actor Arun Vijay will be seen in this movie as villain which is Produced under the banner Sun Pictures.Thalapathy Vijay, pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna