Thalapathy Vijay Is Relieved: Find Out Why

As the deadly coronavirus continues to wreak havoc all over the world, many people including celebrities are stranded at many places owing to the restrictions imposed in different countries. Once such case is Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay. We already told you that Jason was stranded in Canada where he went to pursue his higher studies. Sanjay, who was longing to meet his parents, made it home at last.

After staying at a star hotel on his arrival in Chennai, Jason self-quarantined for 14 days and now he is back to unite with his parents.

It is a known fact that Thalapathy Vijay was worried about his son during the lockdown. In fact his colleague, Thala Ajith too called him up to give him a few words of courage during the crisis. Now with his son around, Vijay must be mighty relieved.

In spite of several offers to act in movies, Jason Sanjay chose to take a different path. He went to Canada to learn more about filmmaking and pick some technical skills. Vijay's son Jason also did a few short films as a part of his curriculum.

However, his father Thalapathy Vijay is busy creating all excitement about his forthcoming movie Master in which he has teamed up with Vijay Sethupathi. Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. His previous movie Kaithi starring Karthi created waves at the box office. Master, an action thriller will portray Thalapathy Vijay in a new avatar and the movie makers have created enough buzz to keep Master in the news. The release of Thalapathy Vijay's Master was put off due to lockdown. The movie is expected to hit the big screens during Diwali or Pongal, depending on the situation in the country.