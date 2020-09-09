Thalapathy Vijay plans a double dhamaka for fans in 2021

Thalapathy Vijay scored a big hit with the film Bigil last year. Atlee Kumar is the director of the movie. Soon after the film released, Vijay immediately signed a new movie under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj who just scored a hit with Karthi's Kaithi. The combination created a sensation when it was announced. Titled Master, the makers finished the shoot of the movie.

If the buzz is true, the movie will gear up to have a grand release during Sankranthi next year. The discussions are currently in progress to bring the film to the theatres for Pongal. Also, Vijay does not want to disappoint the fans by keeping them for a long time. Vijay's next film is with Muragadoss with whom he did the films Thuppaki, Kaththi, and Sarkar. Vijay apparently asked the makers of his next film to begin the shoot in January and release the film for Diwali.

That way, Vijay wants to gift a double dhamaka for all the fans to compensate for his absence in 2020.