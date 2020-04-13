Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli Sets Record 16 Years After Release

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most followed Kollywood celebrity on social media. Even though the actor doesn't share much, whatever he shares becomes a trend on social media. Besides, any news related to Vijay piques the curiosity of not just his fans but also filmmakers and colleagues in the industry. Now, the latest we hear is that one of his old movies is creating waves on social media and also records on the small screen, 16 years after its release.

Remember Ghilli? yes, the same movie which featured Trisha as the female lead and did record collections at the box office. We hear that the movie was recently aired on one of the TV channels and managed to capture impressive eyeballs.

Ghilli bankrolled by AM Rathnam and directed by Dharani is said to have garnered record TRPs on TV. The Vijay movie was released way back in the year 2004. The film was telecast recently on Sun TV and fetched a whopping 17.78 TRP.

Ghilli was the Tamil remake of the Telugu hit Okkadu which featured Mahesh Babu and Bhumika in the lead roles. The movie was a super duper hit in Tollywood too. The Tamil version saw Thalapathy Vijay reprise the role of Mahesh while Trisha played the role essayed by Bhumika Chawla. Ashish Vidyarthi and Prakash Raj played key roles in Ghilli.

The movie was one of the highest grossers in Vijay's career. As per the buzz, the movie even overtook the collections of Rajinikanth's Padayappa which starred Ramya Krishna in a key role.

Vijay will be next seen in Master. The movie was to hit theatres on April 9 but the makers had to postpone the release due to the covid19 lockdown across the country.Meanwhile, the makers have been releasing audio tracks from the movie which have become chartbusters.