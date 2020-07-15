Thalapathy Vijay's Master Trailer Ready For Release

The hype and excitement surrounding Thalapathy Vijay has reached its peak and fans are losing their patience over wait for updates. The last update on the movie we heard was from producer Xavier Britto who clarified that Vijay's Master will have a theartical release after reports emerged that the makers of Master were considering the option of releasing it on the OTT platform. It is worth mentioning that several filmmakers are opting for digital release because of a delay in opening of theatres in view of the coronavirus infection fears.

We all know that Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has an impressive star cast starting with Vijay, Sethupathi Vijay and Malavika Mohanan and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, all of whom are great artistes. In a recent interview Shantanu Bhagyaraj revealed about the trailer. According to him, the makers of the Vijay movie have readied the trailer. But he regretted having missed watching the trailer as he was engaged working on a short film. Apparently, he was not aware that he had been invited for the screening of trailer.

It is learnt that the makers of Master got to work soon as Tamil Nadu government gave its nod to filmmakers for resuming post production works. So now, Vijay's Master trailer is ready for release and the makers are waiting for a perfect occasion to drop the trailer.

Vijay's Master has generated a buzz ever since the movie was announced by the makers. The film was supposed to release in theatres on April 9 but was postponed after the government ordered the theatres to shut down over rising cases of COVID19. Now that the trailer is ready, it's just a matter of time before we get to see a glimpse of what the movie starring Thalapathy Vijay would be like.