Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu censored with Clean U

With Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, Varisu is one of the biggest releases scheduled for Sankranthi 2023.the biggie is helmed by the Tollywood director Vamshi Paidipally.

Varisu completed its censorship with a clean U certificate and also locked a runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes. The latest info is that the CBFC demanded no cuts in the flick but asked to replace a word. No recent biggie has received clean U with no cuts. A trailer recently released added to the film's popularity.

This film, produced by Dil Raju under his home banner, stars Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Shaam, Srikanth, Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Khusbhu and others. Thaman composed the music.















