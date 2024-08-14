‘Thangalaan’ is a departure from traditional cinema: Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram, celebrated for his diverse performances in films like Sivaputrudu, Aparichitudu, Nanna, and I, is gearing up for his latest venture, Thangalaan. Directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green Films banner in collaboration with Neelam Productions, the film is set for a grand release on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day.

In a recent interview, Vikram shared insights into his experience working on Thangalaan. He described the film as a departure from traditional cinema, highlighting its raw, emotional content and unique storytelling approach. “Unlike my previous projects, Thangalaan does not follow conventional formulas. We experimented with live sound and shot some scenes in a single take, which was a new experience for me,” Vikram revealed.

He praised director Pa Ranjith for crafting a distinctive narrative, noting that Ranjith’s vision diverged from typical cinematic tropes. “Pa Ranjith has infused the film with his artistic touch, creating something truly special. His ability to blend commercial appeal with artistic depth is remarkable,” Vikram said.

The film, featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan, explores themes of gold hunting and freedom struggles. Vikram commended the production team and Gnanavel Raja for their creative freedom and dedication. “Thangalaan will offer audiences an immersive experience, blending adventure, magic, and emotion,” Vikram concluded.