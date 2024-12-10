  • Menu
Kollywood

Thangalaan: Watch Vikram’s Flick On This OTT Platform

Thangalaan: Watch Vikram's Flick On This OTT Platform
Thangalaan: Watch Vikram’s Flick On This OTT Platform

Besides Vikram, Thangalaan features Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu in lead roles.

Chiyaan Vikram's movie Thangalaan, directed by Pa. Ranjith, has been released on OTT after its theatrical success. The film, which came out on August 15 this year, has been well-received at the box office. It was released on Netflix without any prior announcement and is available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Thangalaan is set in the 1850s during British rule and revolves around a gold hunt. The film stars Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu in important roles, with music composed by GV Prakash. The movie is produced by Studio Green and Neelam Productions.

However, a person named Porkodi from Tiruvallur filed a petition in the Madras High Court, asking that the film not be released on OTT. She claimed that the movie contains scenes that insult Vaishnavas and portrays Buddhism in an overly sacred way. She argued that releasing the film on OTT could lead to conflicts between the two communities. The film was released on OTT after the court heard the case.

