Vijay Overtakes Ajith: Master Beats Valimai Record

Thala Ajith and Ilayathalapathy Vijay are two most talented actors in Kollywood right now. Suriya, Karthi and Simbu too are there but for now we will stick to these two are contemporaries and the fans of the duo always get into virtual wars on social media arguing who's a better actor and whose movie did better. You already know that the makers of Vijay's next titled announced the title of his movie as Master on New Year. They also released Vijay's look in the movie which took the social media by storm. The latest we hear is that Vijay's Master look generated some 3.4 million tweets!! Isn't that huge? That's not it. Wait till you hear how massive it is. The number of tweets put out for Vijay's look in Master has broken the record set by Ajith's Valimai.

Thala Ajith's fans had tweeted some 3.1 million times about Valimai. With so many tweets they had infact broken the record held by Vijay's Bigil title announcement tweets. Now, they seem to have lost the race to Vijay's fans.

Meanwhile, both Valimai and Master are in the production stage. Lokesh Kanagaraj is directing Vijay's gangster story Master while H. Vinoth is directing Ajith's Valimai. While Vijay's movie is slated for release sometime this summer, Ajith's Valimai is set to arrive in theatres around Diwali.