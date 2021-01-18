Vijay Sethupathi Tenders Sincere Apology 

It is a known fact that two days ago, Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi celeberated his birthday with his fans with all excitement. A picture of the actor cutting the cake with a Talwar (sword) went viral in no time. However, the excitement was short-lived after he was subjected to criticism for cutting the cake with a sword, "The actor who should be a role model for his fans has sent wrong message by cutting the cake with Talwar," was one of comments made against the actor.

The actor who immediately went into damage control mode tendered an unconditional sincere apology. "I wholeheartedly thank all the art lovers and fans who greeted me on the occasion of my birthday. A photo that was taken about three days ago during the celebration of my birthday has created controversy. I had cut the cake with a Talwar. Next, I will be acting in a Ponram directorial movie. Talwar plays a prominent role in that movie, hence the Talwar was used during the cake cutting of my birthday. However, some have said it is a bad example. Hence I will be careful in thw future. I seek my apologies from the people who got hurt by this act. I regret this action of mine," thus has stated Vijay Sethupathi.

Earlier a person had cut a cake with a Talwar, the photo of which was widely circulated on social media. Police had arrested the person after filing a case against him. Netizens who recalled the incident have asked the police to arrest Vijay Sethupathi too.

Recently Sethupathi's movie 'Master' was released and his performance in the movie is being lauded by critics and fans alike.