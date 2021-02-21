Vijay Sethupatthi Shares The Motion Poster Of His Upcoming Movie ‘Muddy’

Vijay Sethupathi… Now this ace actor is enjoying the best phase of his career… From character artist to protagonist, he is grabbing the best roles from both Tollywood and Kollywood film industries. This 'Uppena' actor is leaving no stone unturned in proving his acting mettle. Off late, this ace film star has dropped the motion poster of his upcoming movie 'Muddy' on his Facebook page and showed us a glimpse of the first mud race film…

https://www.facebook.com/VijaySethupathi.Official/posts/262430615251785

The motion poster shows off the intriguing mud race sequence… The fantabulous background music and amazing monochrome video make us await for this movie. Definitely, this movie will leave a mark in the history of Indian cinema as it is the first kind of 'Mud Race' flick… In this post, along with the motion poster, Vijay also wrote, "Happy to share the official motion poster of MUDDY, INDIA's FIRST MUD RACE MOVIE. #muddymovie





Directed By : #DRPRAGABHAL

Music : #RAVIBASRUR

Cinematography : #KGRATHEESH

Editor : #SANLOKESH

Production House : #PK7�

Producer : #PREMAKRISHNADAS

Publicity Designer : #KAANISTUDIO".

Dr. Pragabhal has done an extensive research on the plot and spoke to media about the storyline… "I trained the main actors in off-road racing, we didn't use any dupes. I wanted guys who were adventurous and willing to invest the necessary time and energy for the film. The greatest challenge before me was introducing a sport like mud racing to the viewers without losing its thrill and punch."

He added, "The concept of mud racing being new to the Indian cinema and it's audiences, the film didn't have any references for the making which also means production wasn't a cakewalk. Mud racing and stunts in the mud were filmed realistically. This will be a new experience to the viewers".

Muddy movie is being directed by Dr Pragabhal and is bankrolled by Prema Krishnadas under the banner of PK7 Creations. It has Yuvan, Ridhaan Krishna, Harish Peradi, I M Vijayan and Renji Panicker, Anusha Suresh and Amit Sivadas Nair in other prominent roles. The music department is handled by Ravi Basrur and cinematography filed is taken care by Hollywood fame K G Ratheesh.