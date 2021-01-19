Vijay's Master: Chennai Theatre Penalised For Flouting 50pc Occupancy Norms 

Dalapathi Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer and Kollywood movie 'Master' was released on January 13 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages as a Pongal release.

The Central government had strictly ordered theatres to accommodate only fifty percent people of its total capacity. But several theatres are said to have violated the COVID rules set by the government and are said to have allowed more than fifty percent of the available seats.



Now, we hear that 'Kashi' theatre in Chennai has been imposed a fine of five thousand rupees for giving tickets to people who were wearing masks but not maintain social distance and also for allowing more than stipulated capacity. In an early morning 4 am show for Master, people were seen without masks and sitting without maintaining social distancing. Besides, the theatre had allowed far more than fifty percent occupancy.



After considering this as a serious offence, the police has imposed a fine of five thousand rupees to the proprietor of the theatre.



'Master' is directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj with Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, and Malavika Mohan in pivotal roles. Master has earned more than expected money at the box office. This is the first ever movie of a Tamil star actor to be released in theatre after the pandemic lockdown.



We hear this movie has set a record for earning about 3 crores within 3 days of its release in Australia. The collections are likely to increase by the end of the week going by the trend. The movie has been widely released across America, Newzealand, Australia, and other countries. "Master' is said to have earned more than 27 lakhs in New Zealand alone on the first day of its screening. But it is learnt that the movie didn't get enough theatres in America.



The movie has earned about more than forty crores in India on the very first day of its release and even joined the 100 crore club in spite of occupancy restrictions.

