Vijay's Master Movie Second Look Is Out

Tamil star hero Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'Master' is raising the curiosity of the audience with its posters. Being an action-thriller, it has Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

The makers of this movie have released the second poster of this movie a few minutes ago… Have a look!





In this poster, Vijay is seen amidst a few boys and showing them to be silent placing his finger on his lips. He looks stylish with those black sunnies and suit outfit.

Master movie is being produced by Xavier Britto and is directed by Lokesh Kanagraj under XB Films Creators banner. This movie has music by young music sensation Anirudh Ravichander.

To witness Vijay in full action mode, we need to wait until 9th April, 2020 for the movie release.