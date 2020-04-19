Vijay's 'Master' to be out on June 22?

The coronavirus scare has really altered the pace and course of the film industry's journey in southern India. While doomsday prophets have predicted a bloodbath, with sweeping changes awaiting the entertainment sector, fans of Thalapathy are in their own world.

Tamil press has begun speculating whether there are moves to release the next film of Vijay – Master- which has garnered sky-high expectations in the media. June 22 happens to be the birth date of Vijay and fans feel it would be the right time for the flick to hit the theatres, coinciding with the actor's 46th birthday.

Directed by LokeshKanagaraj, this film has Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist's role which has raised the expectations of the audience, wanting to see the clash of the two Vijays. It is being estimated that the backdrop of the film being that of an academic one, the hero is playing the role of a lecturer or a professor. April 9 had been the original release date for the film and so the fans feel its release date scheduled for June is not entirely misplaced. Sailing on a series of hits, Vijay would like this film also to be a treat for both his supporters and the trade to stabilize it at the earliest.