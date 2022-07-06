Vikram Full HD Movie Leaked Online before OTT release

Lately, on Wednesday, Disney Plus Hotstar released proclaiming the digital premiere of the latest Tamil blockbuster, Vikram. it reveals the film's OTT premiere date.

As per the announcement, Vikram will be available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 8th. The announcement comes as the film continues to perform well at the box office in Tamil Nadu. In its fifth week, the film has become the highest-earning film in the state's history. Its worldwide reach has also set myriad new collection records in Kamal's long and distinguished career.

Vikram has earned Rupees 290 crore in India, as per official sources. On June 3rd, the film was released to much fanfare across south India, and it played to packed houses, garnering positive reviews from critics and movie lovers alike. According to trade reports, the film minted over Rupees 172 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rupees 38 crore in Telugu states, and Rupees 39 crore in Kerala, over Rupees 24 crore in Karnataka, and Rupees 16.5 crore in the Hindi region.