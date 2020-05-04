Vishal film heroine's pose creates ripples

Malayalee actress Aishwarya Lekshmi who has been seen with leading stars in the home circuit and also in the neighbouring Tamil film industry (' Action' with Vishal) for over six years is the latest actress to be creating media attention on herself on social media.

Wanting to come up with a traditional profile of hers, the heroine who is to be featured in the ambitious Mani Ratnam production ' Ponniyin Selvan' had reportedly worn the saree of her mother, complete with a huge nose ring to go along. Quite expectedly, the film fraternity took notice and sent in their comments too.

One of Kerala's known film directors, Basil Joseph sent in a message that seeing her in such a traditional outfit, Sanjay Leela Bhansali would be happy casting her in one of his films. It would be a career boost for her for sure, as her next film is with Dhanush titled ' Jagame Thanthiram' directed by Karthik Subbaraj awaiting release.