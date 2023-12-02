Vishal’s film with Hari titled ‘Rathnam,’ teaser unveiled

Actor Vishal who scored a blockbuster with his last movie “Mark Anthony” is presently working with director Hari for his 34th film. Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Zee Studios together are producing the film, while Kalyan Subramaniam, Alankar Pandian are the co-producers. The makers of the movie announced the film’s title as “Rathnam,” besides unveiling a teaser called First Shot.



The clip opens with various lorries approaching a place where there are idols of Gods. Vishal gets out of a lorry and beheads a man whose hands are tied back. Finally, the title is revealed as “Rathnam,” and the same is filled with blood. The title sounds powerful, whereas the first shot is an action-packed one.

This is the third movie in the combination of Vishal and Hari, after “Bharani” and “Pooja.” Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad will be scoring the music, while the cinematography is handled by M Sukumar. The visuals are fantastic, whereas the background score is terrific.

Priya Bhavani Shankar is the leading lady in the movie, where Samuthirakani, Yogibabu and Gautham Vasudev Menon will be seen in crucial roles. T S Jay is the editor, while P V Balaji is the art director. To be high on action, the movie has stunts choreographed by Kanal Kannan, Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbrayan, and Vicky.