What Was The Question That Won KBC Winner Kousalya Khartika One Crore

Madurai's Kousalya Khathika would go about her business as a junior assistant in Madurai. But little did she know that her stint on the popular game show Kodeeswari on Colors would make her famous overnight.



Kousalya Kharthika is the first differently-abled contestant to win the Tamil version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The Kodeeswari winner suffers from speech and hearing impairment.

Senior south actress Radhika Sarathkumar hosts the show.

After winning the show, a beaming Kharthika said she was now proud to tell the world that she was now a kodeeswari. Thanking Colors Tamil for giving her a chance to realise her dreams of becoming self-sufficient, Khartika said that till now she had always depended on her family for everything while she did giver her best to whatever she did. Recalling her experience being on the show, she said it was an exhilarating experience to sit on the hot seat with Radhika who instantly put her at ease.

Ask her what she wants to do with the money and she is quick to say, "I first want to do my bit for people in need, especially the Deaf and Dumb School in Nagarkoil where I studied. Additionally, I want to visit either Italy or Switzerland which has always been my dream."

So, what was the question that won Kousalya a crore?

The question was: In which 1948 novel does Naga Nandhi, the imaginary twin brother of King Pulakeshin II, appear?

The options were the following:

Arthiban Kanavu

Vengaiyin Maindhan

Sivagamiyin Sabatham

Yavana Rani

The moment when sister #kousalya won 1 crore at #ColorsKodeeswari !! I wish I was there to celebrate with them all !! The hope and positivity this video gives !!!



Madam @realradikaa - I'm sure it's one of ur lifetime moment !



Thanks @ColorsTvTamil !! Tears !! pic.twitter.com/82zcYUzZlO — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) January 21, 2020

KBC, the Indian version of the hit English show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, started almost two decades ago. The first host was none other than Bollywood actor who continues to host the show till date. The show is also being replicated in other Indian languages including Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali and Bhojpuri. However Kodeeswari is different in the fact that Radhika is the first female host of the popular game show in any language.