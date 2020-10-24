Why Aditi Rao Hydari Walked Out Of Vijay Sethupathi's Tughlaq Durbar

Of late, Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi has been in the news for the controversy over a movie he had signed up for--Srilankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic. However, thanks to Muttiah, Sethupathi could opt out of the project.

The actor continues to be most sought after for Tamil movie makers. So, it's no surprise that several actresses are waiting to work with this famous actor who has a series of movies in hand.

The latest we hear is that actress Aditi Rao Hydari has refused to act with Vijay Sethupathi which has raised many an eyebrow in the Tamil film industry. Aditi was cast in a lead role in the Vijay Sethupathi movie titled Tughalak Darbar".

But in a sudden development Aditi has walked out of the project and now she's replaced by Raashi Khanna. But Aditi, it is learnt did not opt out of the movie because of any differences with the team, but with an intention not to create inconvenience for the production team.

The actor shared the details of the reasons for her exit from the project. "Indian film industry had come to a stand still due to coronavirus for the past several months. Now, the industry is slowly resuming its activities. My concern is not to cause inconvenience to anyone because of me. I am yet to complete the shooting of the movies which have resumed production. Hence I do not want to delay the work of cinemas which have not commenced yet" thus tweeted the actress.

The actress has taken this decision after thoroughly discussing these matters with the production team. The actress has said that the matter was discussed with Producer Lalith Kumar, and director Dehali Prasad Deendayal and took this decision before conveying the message to the entire team. She has also sent Tollywood actor Raashi Khanna her best wishes."I wish Raashi Khanna all the best and hope to meet my fans at the theatres. Thus the actor stopped all the speculations regarding this issue.