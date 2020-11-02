Will Dhanush Repeat Kolaveri Di Magic With AR Rahman?

Kollywood star Dhanush is a multifaceted personality. He is actively involved not only in acting but also in other departments like singing, production etc.

The actor has produced and successfuly directed several movies. He has penned lyrics for many songs. Dhanush became a singing sensation with his famous song 'Kolaveri di' and is remembered by his fans even today.

After this song became a super hit, Dhanush has crooned several other songs. Fans now have something to cheer about. The latest news is that the actor is all set to render a song under the direction of musical stalwart AR Rahman. The actor himself has revealed this on social media.

Dhanush is familiar not only in kollywood but also in Bollywood. After a long time, the actor is also working in a Hindi movie 'Atrangi re' with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali khan. The production of this movie is progressing at a brisk pace and AR Rahman will be scoring music for this movie, and Dhanush has lent his voice for a song in this movie.

This is the first occasion that the actor has joined hands with the ace Music director which has upped the expectations from his fans. Dhanush posted a selfie of himself with Rahman after revealing about this on social media.

The actor himself seems to have more expectations from the song. This movie will be helmed by famous Bollywood director L Roy. The movie was supposed to get released on Valentine's Day in the year 2021, but the production works got delayed due to Coronavirus.