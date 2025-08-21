Koratala- Naga Chaitanya film on cards; ‘Devara 2’ takes a back seat!

For the past few days, speculation has been rife that Jr NTR’s much-anticipated sequel Devara 2 has been shelved. Several reports claimed that NTR and director Koratala Siva had mutually decided to drop the project. Adding fuel to the buzz, it was further stated that Koratala had penned two fresh scripts—one for Naga Chaitanya and another for a young hero—hinting at a shift in his focus.

However, new reports have now clarified the situation. While Naga Chaitanya is indeed in talks for a project with Yuvasudha Arts, the production house behind Devara, this film will not be directed by Koratala Siva. Instead, another director is expected to be finalized soon. At the same time, sources close to the team confirmed that Devara 2 is very much on track and has not been shelved, contrary to recent rumors.

It was also dismissed that Koratala and Naga Chaitanya are collaborating on any upcoming film, making it clear that the earlier reports were speculative. With both NTR and Koratala focused on shaping Devara 2 into a grand cinematic experience, fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

The only question now is when the sequel will officially roll onto the floors. While the exact timeline remains uncertain, an announcement from the makers is eagerly awaited. Until then, fans can rest assured that Devara 2 continues to sail smoothly.