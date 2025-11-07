Krishna Leela: A soulful tale with a divine touch

At a time when content-driven small films are making a big mark, Krishna Leela stands out as a heartfelt romantic drama that blends spirituality with emotion. Touted as “The Return of Time,” the film is written, directed, and headlined by Devan, with Dhanya Balakrishnan playing the female lead. Produced by Jyotsna under Mahasain Visuals, the film opened in theatres with strong expectations. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

The story follows Vihari (Devan), a renowned yoga guru from the US who returns to India for his sister’s wedding. There, he falls for Brinda (Dhanya Balakrishnan), the daughter of a Home Minister who detests men. Despite repeated rejection, Vihari’s memories of a past life start resurfacing, revealing a divine connection between them. The second half delves into his previous birth, where unfinished love intertwines with destiny, culminating in an emotional and unexpected climax.

Performances:

Devan impresses both as director and actor, showing range and conviction in dual roles. Dhanya Balakrishnan shines in her contrasting avatars—modern and rural—portraying each with depth and grace. Veteran Vinod Kumar brings authority to his role as the Home Minister, while Bablu Prithvi, Rohini, and the supporting cast perform ably.

Technicalities:

Devan’s direction stands out for its ambition—giving a devotional flavor to a reincarnation story. The art direction during the flashback sequences is visually strong, while cinematography captures both the modern and period settings effectively. Though BheemsCeciroleo’s background score feels slightly outdated, the overall technical quality remains solid.

Analysis:

While the first half feels somewhat familiar, the intriguing second half, emotional flashbacks, and heartfelt climax elevate Krishna Leela into an engaging experience. By infusing divine undertones into a love-rebirth theme, Devan delivers a sincere and soulful film that resonates with emotion and faith. Krishna Leela may be modest in scale, but its heart and message shine bright.

Rating: 2.75/5