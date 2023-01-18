Krithi Shetty Is Introduced As 'Revathi' From Naga Chaitanya's Custody Movie…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is busy with both on-screen and digital projects. He will next be seen in Venkat Prabhu's bilingual movie Custody which has glam doll Krithi Shetty as the lead actress. As the movie is all set for the summer release, the makers started off their digital promotions. Off late, the makers unveiled the first look poster of this beautiful actress and introduced her as 'Revathi'.



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Introducing our Charming and Gorgeous @IamKrithiShetty as the Resilient #Revathi from #Custody A @vp_offl HUNT #CustodyOnMay12".

Krithi Shetty looked in a classy avatar but with an intense appeal and that too behind the bars. She is introduced as Revathi and her characterisation is resilient which means she will be showcased as a strong person who can recover from difficult situations quickly.

In the earlier released poster, lead actor Chaitanya looked with an intense appeal and all of his co-officers are trying to stop him holding him tightly and aiming the guns. His badge discloses his name 'A. Bhiva'. Along with the title 'Custody' even the tag line 'You must be the change, you wish to see in the world' is also catchy and interesting.

Custody is being directed by Venkat Prabhu and is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Well, father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are tuning the songs for this movie. They are teaming up for the first time! It is Naga Chaitanya's 22nd project while director Venkat's 11th movie!

Popular TV actress of Karthika Deepam serial Vantalakka aka Premi Vishwanath is making her debut in Tollywood with this movie. Well, the movie also has Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Premgi, Sampath Raj and Arvind Swami in prominent roles.