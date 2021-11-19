Krithi Shetty's first look from 'Bangarraju' unveils her perky role

With Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishna, and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, the much-anticipated movie 'Bangarraju' is in the news. With father-son duo of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya on the screen, this movie is expected to entertain the fans during Sankranthi.

Krithi Shetty, who allured the Telugu audience in the recent blockbuster movie 'Uppena', is all set to star opposite Naga Chaitanya in 'Bangarraju'. The makers unveiled the first look poster of the actress earlier on Thursday.

Krithi Shetty looks apt in a village belle avatar, wearing a bottle-green outfit. As her role is named 'Naga Lakshmi', she is seen wearing a rose garland and seen waving at the people who are assembled in front of her. The poster also suggests that Krithi is being felicitated, as the people around her shower flowers and garland her.

The look on Krithi's face suggests that she either has achieved something or she is obsessed with the praises. Well, industry folks think this is a huge opportunity for Krithi, as she grabs a chance to work with stars like Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna, and Chaitanya. 'Bangarraju' is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, who delivered the hit 'Soggade Chinni Nayana' with Nagarjuna.