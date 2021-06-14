Kshatriya body objects to movie 'Prithviraj', demands name change

Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha has objected to the name of the movie "Prithviraj" and termed it an insult to the great ruler.

Shantanu Chauhan, youth wing head of the organization, said, "The insult of the great brave warrior Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan ji, who protected the nation and Hinduism, is an insult to every citizen of India.

The title of Yash Raj produced film 'Prithviraj' directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi is an insult to the great Hindu emperor. It is condemnable and insulting to not address such a great warrior and a brave son of India by his full name."

Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha has demanded Change in the title of the film immediately and the script should be approved by senior representatives of the Kshatriya Samaj & screening of the film must also be done before the release while objectionable and distorted facts must be removed.

Filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, best known for his TV series "Chanakya", is making the historical film "Prithviraj" that stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role. Dwivedi says he has based his film's storyline on the epic poem "Prithviraj Raso".

"Prithviraj is also based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called 'Prithviraj Raso' by the great poet Chand Bardai. Apart from couple of versions of 'Raso', there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life and times. In addition to these, there are commentaries on 'Raso'," Dwivedi said.

"Prithviraj" is based on the life of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay essays the warrior king who fought valiantly against Muhammad Ghori. Former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar plays Sanyogita.