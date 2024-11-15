‘Kubera’ first glimpse looks interesting

The much-anticipated film Kubera, directed by National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula, has unveiled its first glimpse, heightening excitement among fans. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast of Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, the film promises to explore contrasting lives and emotional struggles.

Superstar Mahesh Babu launched the highly awaited clip today, further fueling anticipation.

The first glimpse introduces each of the central characters, showcasing their unique journeys. Dhanush plays a man leading a modest life in the slums, exuding a quiet contentment despite his circumstances. Nagarjuna portrays a successful man in Mumbai, living a contented family life, while Jim Sarbh’s character is a wealthy businessman. Rashmika’s character, on the other hand, struggles with dissatisfaction in her middle-class life, yearning for more.

The emotional depth of the characters is apparent, with each grappling with personal turmoil. Dhanush’s character, dressed in a traditional lungi and shirt, stands out in a powerful moment that hints at his internal conflict. Sekhar Kammula’s clever editing leaves viewers with more questions than answers, focusing on emotional arcs without revealing much of the plot.

Visually striking, Kubera boasts stunning cinematography by Niketh Bommi and a pulsating background score by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad. Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Kubera is a multilingual project being made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, and is already one of the most talked-about films of the year.



