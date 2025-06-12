‘Kubera’ promises emotion and grandeur

The movie 'Kubera' has turned out to be very amazing. The emotion in 'Kubera' will connect with everyone. It will give a very different experience to the audience, say producers Sunil Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

Superstar Dhanush, King Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna star in the highly anticipated pan-India movie 'Kubera', directed by Sekhar Kammula. With an amazing cast, 'Kubera' is set to be a game-changer in Indian cinema. The promotional content of 'Kubera' that has already been released has received a tremendous response. Songs 'Poira Mama', 'Trans of Kubera', and 'PP Dum Dum' are trending on the music charts with a chartbuster response. Sunil Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are producing this film with a high budget and high production values on SVCLLP, in association with Sekhar Kammula’s Amigos Creations Private Limited. 'Kubera' is set to release grandly worldwide on June 20 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. On this occasion, producers Sunil Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao shared the highlights of the film at a press conference.

How did the 'Kubera' project materialise?

Sekhar Kammula told us this idea after 'Love Story'. He thought that Dhanush would be perfect for this story. He narrated it to Dhanush, who listened for 20 minutes and immediately signed on. That’s how the project began.

Dhanush garu is a pan-India star. He has also made films in Hindi. Nagarjuna garu has been in Hindi films forever. Everyone knows Rashmika garu—she’s a popular actress across India. This film was made with such a big star cast according to the story. Dhanush garu, Nagarjuna garu, Rashmika garu—everyone supported it wonderfully.

'Kubera' is a straight Telugu and Tamil film. We are dubbing it into Hindi and releasing it. The first copy is already ready. The movie has turned out amazing.

This is the first time Sekhar Kammula is making a film with such a big star cast. How different is this going to be?

Sekhar Kammula is our favourite director. Every time I watch his movie 'Leader', it still feels very fresh. This time, he has made a film with a bigger star cast. It will definitely give the audience a very new experience. This is a very different movie.

Sekhar Kammula is a filmmaker who sees stars as characters and makes films. You'll see real characters in this film too.

What is the 'Kubera' conflict?

The richest man in the world vs. the poorest man on the streets. That is the central conflict.

What was the element that struck you in the story of 'Kubera'?

Sekhar makes films that touch the audience emotionally and leave them with a good feeling. This film is no exception. The emotions in it will connect with the audience.

What challenges did you face while shooting?

Shooting in real locations is always a challenge. We shot in actual slums, garbage dumps, and dumping yards. Shooting in Bombay, especially on real streets, was another big challenge.

We never worried about the budget. We did not compromise at all on what the content required.

We are releasing the film on a grand scale. It will be released in about 1,600 screens. I’m confident it will have a wonderful opening.

How was Nagarjuna brought into the project?

We always wanted to work with Nagarjuna garu. Sekhar garu couldn’t imagine anyone else in this role except him. Nagarjuna sir liked the story and acted wonderfully. His performance was so good, it’s hard to imagine anyone else in that role.

What about Devi Sri Prasad’s music?

Devi Sri Prasad is an excellent music director. He composed many different songs for this film. The background score is amazing as well. Dhanush sang two songs. That was a collective decision by the director and Devi Sri.

Are you releasing it in Tamil as well?

No, we’ve handed over the Tamil distribution to a distributor named Rahul.

Sunil garu, do you plan to make your daughter Janhvi a producer?

Absolutely. She is very interested in film production and is very active. My brother’s son is also interested in film production.

What about your next projects?

We are going to do another film with Sekhar Kammula. However, the hero has not been finalised yet.