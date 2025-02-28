‘Kuberaaa’ Locks Release Date – A Cinematic Spectacle Awaits!

Mark your calendars! Visionary filmmaker Sekhar Kammula is set to redefine storytelling with 'Kuberaaa', hitting theaters worldwide on June 20, 2025.

With an ensemble cast featuring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in roles unlike anything they’ve portrayed before, 'Kuberaaa' promises to be a game-changer in Indian cinema. Known for his deep, character-driven narratives, Sekhar Kammula ventures into fresh creative territory, making this one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The release date poster showcases Nagarjuna and Dhanush with somber expressions, their eyes locked in an intense gaze, while Jim Sarbh stands in the background, exuding an air of power and mystery.

The film’s first glimpse, which introduced the four main characters, received a thumping response, setting high expectations. The makers have announced regular updates following the release date reveal.

Backed by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, 'Kuberaaa' is being mounted on a massive scale with high production values. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it a true pan-Indian event.

Stay tuned as 'Kuberaaa' unravels its magic—one frame at a time!