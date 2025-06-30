Kuberaa’s Rise: Director Sekhar Kammula Talks Story, Challenges, and Success

Kuberaa has recently become a big hit. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film is all set to join the Rs. 100 crore club. Sekhar Kammula said that writing a story that fits today’s young generation is very hard, and succeeding in that is a big achievement.

He explained, “Many things have changed from the past. What 20-year-olds knew before, now even 10-year-olds know because of social media. I wondered if I could write a story that this new generation would like. Making this film and passing that test feels like a win. It’s not an easy film to present. It’s not a love story and has no love songs. The story shows two sides — a star and a beggar — and I wrote it in a way the audience would enjoy. I faced many challenges while writing.”

About the film’s length, he said, “There is a lot of story, but we cut it shorter to keep the movie length good. People thought the film was only 2 hours 45 minutes long from the start, so even a little longer feels too long to them. I tried to cut more, but the story could not be made any shorter. I was very nervous before the film’s release. The whole team worked hard. Watching the film with Dhanush in Chennai was a great moment.”