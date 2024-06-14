Kunal Kapoor to lock horns with Chiranjeevi in ‘Vishwambhara’

Megastar Chiranjeevi's much-anticipated film "Vishwambhara," directed by Vassishta Mallidi, is rapidly progressing towards completion. The production team is working tirelessly to ensure the film is ready for its scheduled release on January 10, 2024.

In an exciting update, the makers have announced the film’s antagonist. Kunal Kapoor, known for his impactful roles in "Rang De Basanti" and "Don 2," Kapoor is set to face off against Chiranjeevi in this socio-fantasy drama, promising an intense and captivating showdown.

The cast of "Vishwambhara" has been further bolstered with the addition of Ashika Ranganath. Trisha Krishnan, a prominent name in the South Indian film industry, will play the primary female lead. Supporting roles include performances by Ramya Pasupaleti, Esha Chawla, and Ashrita Vemuganti Nanduri, adding depth and diversity to the film’s character lineup.

"Vishwambhara" is produced by UV Creations, a studio renowned for delivering high-quality cinematic experiences. Adding to the film's allure is the musical score by the Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani, whose compositions are expected to enhance the film's narrative and emotional impact.

With a stellar cast, a renowned director, and a captivating storyline, "Vishwambhara" is poised to be a major attraction for audiences. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await more updates and teasers, anticipating another blockbuster from Chiranjeevi and his team.